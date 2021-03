Bote went 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.

Bote got off to a bit of a slow start this spring, so Monday's performance was a welcome sight. The infielder is now slashing .261/.346/.478 through 10 Cactus League games as he competes with Nico Hoerner for the starting job at second base.