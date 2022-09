Bote is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Bote is on the bench for the third game in a row and looks like he'll be on the outside looking in for a spot in the Cubs' regular lineup now that Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki have returned from the 10-day injured list and restricted list, respectively. The 29-year-old is slashing .245/.283/.408 over 16 games in September.