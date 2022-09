Bote will start at third base and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

After going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 2-1 win, Bote will be rewarded Wednesday with his fourth start in a row. So long as Nico Hoerner (triceps) and Nick Madrigal (groin) are sidelined with injuries, Bote should have a fairly clear path to regular run in the Chicago infield.