Bote (shoulder) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment this week, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The 29-year-old has been getting at bats at the Cubs' extended spring training recently, and he's now on the verge of starting a rehab assignment. Bote began the season on the 60-day injured list while recovering from the left shoulder surgery he underwent during the offseason, and he'll have plenty of time to ramp up in the minors over the next few weeks before being eligible to be activated in early June.