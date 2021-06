Bote (shoulder) could start a rehab assignment as soon as early next week, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bote has been on the IL since May 30 with a dislocated left shoulder. He's progressed well and is on the brink of going on a rehab stint. The infielder will likely need to get multiple games under his belt in the minors, but a return to the Cubs within the next week remains a possibility.