Bote would likely take over at shortstop for the Cubs if Addison Russell (head) is forced to miss time, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Regular shortstop Javier Baez was diagnosed with a fractured thumb on Saturday, and then on Sunday, Russell left the game after taking a pitch to the helmet. The latter is being evaluated for a concussion, and Bote is the likely candidate to play at shortstop if both Baez and Russell are sidelined. The Cubs' next game is Monday in San Diego.

