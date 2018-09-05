Bote is not in the lineup Wednesday against Milwaukee.

Bote had been deservedly carving out a larger role in the Cubs lineup, as he'd hit .283/.366/.504 over his first 46 games in the big leagues. He was always going to lose some time with Kris Bryant returning from his shoulder injury, however. Bryant has played three games in the outfield since returning, but Bote has hit just 2-for-24 over his last eight games, which could see his role diminish as Bryant starts more often at third base.

