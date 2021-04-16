site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-david-bote-not-starting-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' David Bote: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bote is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Braves.
Bote is 3-for-28 through 12 games this season and will take a seat Friday. Eric Sogard will start at the keystone and bat eighth for Chicago in his place.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read