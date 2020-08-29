site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-david-bote-not-starting-game-1 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' David Bote: Not starting Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bote isn't in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Bote will get a breather after going 0-for-4 with one strikeout Saturday. Nico Hoerner will take over at third base for the matinee.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read