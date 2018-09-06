Cubs' David Bote: On bench Thursday
Bote is not in the lineup versus the Nationals on Thursday.
Bote will remain on the bench for the second straight game after starting eight of the previous 10 outings. Over 54 games with the Cubs this year, he's slashed .248/.325/.445 with six home runs, 26 RBI and three stolen bases. Kris Bryant will man third base while Ben Zobrist gets a start in right field for the series opener.
