Bote will open the year as the Cubs' backup shortstop behind Javier Baez, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Addison Russell is suspended for the first month of the season, and Bote is the only other player on the Cubs' roster capable of handling shortstop. He only started there once last season at the big-league level but did receive 14 starts at short in Triple-A. He's unlikely to receive many opportunities there after April ends, and may not even remain on the roster once Russell returns, but he'll have an outside shot at securing additional positional eligibility in some formats, which could provide a small boost to his value.