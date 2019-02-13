Cubs' David Bote: Opening as backup shortstop
Bote will open the year as the Cubs' backup shortstop behind Javier Baez, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Addison Russell is suspended for the first month of the season, and Bote is the only other player on the Cubs' roster capable of handling shortstop. He only started there once last season at the big-league level but did receive 14 starts at short in Triple-A. He's unlikely to receive many opportunities there after April ends, and may not even remain on the roster once Russell returns, but he'll have an outside shot at securing additional positional eligibility in some formats, which could provide a small boost to his value.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Sale, Carlos Santana...
-
Fantasy baseball 3B prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Head-to-Head Categories Mock
Head-to-head categories leagues give owners the chance to experiment with different strate...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
These 12 players might be fine at the right price, but Scott White says they're going too early...