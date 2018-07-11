Bote was sent back down to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

He was optioned to the minors with Kris Bryant (shoulder) returning from the disabled list. Bote played in 11 games during this recent cup of coffee in the big leagues, going 7-for-21 (.333 average) with one home run and four RBI. He will go back to receiving everyday at-bats with Iowa for the time being.