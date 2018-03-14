Cubs' David Bote: Optioned to minors
Bote was optioned to Triple-A Iowa by the Cubs on Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Bote has put together a solid spring for the Cubs with a .282/.364/.461 slash line and one home run in 39 at-bats. There was never a clear path to an Opening Day roster spot for the 24-year-old with the Cubs this spring, however he could earn an opportunity at some point if he builds off a solid 2017 season (.272 average and .792 OPS in 470 at-bats) at Double-A Tennessee.
