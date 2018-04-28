Cubs' David Bote: Optioned to Triple-A
Bote was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
He notched one hit in nine at-bats with the big club, filling in on the active roster while Ben Zobrist (back) was on the disabled list. The Cubs have plenty of infield depth, so even when Bote gets summoned again in the future, he is unlikely to play enough to be worth an add in most formats. He hit .234 with three home runs in 49 plate appearances at Triple-A prior to his promotion.
