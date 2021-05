Bote is not in the lineup Sunday against the Reds.

The 28-year-old will head to the bench after starting the past two games and going 3-for-9 with a double and a run scored. Nico Hoerner will start for the third time in the past four games at second base and has a 1.018 OPS since making his season debut April 22, but Bote should continue to see regular time around the infield while Kris Bryant fills in for Joc Pederson (wrist) in left field.