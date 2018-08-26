Bote went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 9-0 blowout of the Reds.

Bote singled in a run in the first inning before taking Reds starter Homer Bailey deep with a two-run blast in the third. The 25-year-old rookie now has six homers and 24 RBI alongside a solid .284 average in just 109 at-bats this year.