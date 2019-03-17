Cubs' David Bote: Pops home run
Bote went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.
Bote now has two home runs this spring in 26 at-bats and he's slashing .462/.583/.769. The 25-year-old got some extended run in 2018 due to Kris Bryant missing some time with a shoulder injury, but assuming Bryant stays healthy in 2019, Bote should settle into a utility role with the Cubs, with the potential for solid production if everyday at-bats come his way at any point.
