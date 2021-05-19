Bote went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Bote took Will Harris deep in the sixth inning with a runner on for his third home run of the season. It's mostly been a struggle for the utility player, who's batting just .193 even after Tuesday's two-hit performance, and he's lost playing time to Nico Hoerner at second base as a result. Bote should continue filling in at several positions for the Cubs, but his fantasy appeal is limited by his uneven playing time.