Play

Bote finished Cactus League play with a .333/.448/.375 slash line across 10 games.

Bote had a strong 2019 spring training as well and he parlayed it into an increased role with the Cubs, as he played 127 regular-season games versus 74 a year earlier. The 27-year-old should work in a utility role again when the 2020 regular season is able to begin, and his versatility will be a valuable asset for Chicago as they navigate what figures to be a compacted schedule.

More News
Our Latest Stories