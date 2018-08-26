Cubs' David Bote: Re-enters starting nine
Bote will start at third base and bat sixth Sunday against the Reds.
Bote had been on the bench for the past two games, with the Cubs' recent acquisition of Daniel Murphy proving costly for the rookie. Murphy seems poised to start at second base regularly against right-handed pitching, and playing time in the infield will soon become even more difficult to come by for Bote with Kris Bryant (shoulder) expected back from the 10-day disabled list by next weekend.
