Bote went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Cardinals.

Bote continues to produce when given opportunities, as he now has a solid .278/.373/.486 slash line through 72 at-bats this season. The Cubs have a juggling act to do to get all their hitters ample playing time, but Bote should continue to see the field often as long as he keeps hitting like this.

More News
Our Latest Stories