Bote went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Cardinals.

Bote continues to produce when given opportunities, as he now has a solid .278/.373/.486 slash line through 72 at-bats this season. The Cubs have a juggling act to do to get all their hitters ample playing time, but Bote should continue to see the field often as long as he keeps hitting like this.