Bote (shoulder/head) has been cleared to resume working out at Triple-A Iowa and could restart his rehab assignment this weekend, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Bote has been on the shelf all season while recovering from the left shoulder surgery he underwent last November, but it was bouts of dizziness that resulted in him being pulled off his rehab assignment earlier this month. After a two-week respite, Bote's dizzy spells have apparently subsided, so he should soon rejoin the Iowa lineup. The Cubs may want to see Bote experience some more success at Triple-A before activating him; through his first 12 games on assignment, Bote produced a mediocre .497 OPS.