Cubs' David Bote: Recalled from Iowa
Bote was called up from Triple-A Iowa and will start at second base and bat ninth against Arizona on Thursday.
Bote is back on the active roster after the Cubs placed Kris Bryant (shoulder) on the DL once again. Though Bote is manning the keystone during Thursday's series finale, look for him to spend most of his time at third base, especially with Bryant on the shelf. Across 20 games in Chicago this year, he's hit .310/.415/.452 with one home run, nine RBI and three stolen bases.
