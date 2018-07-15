Cubs' David Bote: Recalled, starting Sunday
Bote was recalled from Triple-A Iowa and will start at third base and bat eighth Sunday against the Padres.
The Cubs added Bote to the active roster after outfielder Albert Almora was placed on the Family Medical Emergency List in a corresponding move. The expectation is that Almora will be ready to rejoin the Cubs for the team's first game out of the All-Star break July 19 against the Cardinals, so Bote may be in store for only a brief stay with the big club. Over 19 appearances this season for the Cubs, the utility man has supplied a .813 OPS and has gone 2-for-5 on stolen-base attempts.
