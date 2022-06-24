Bote (shoulder/head) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Bote missed the start of the year since he underwent offseason shoulder surgery, and he hit a snag in his rehab process earlier in June when he experienced bouts of dizziness. However, he appeared in 18 games during a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa, and he slashed .284/.351/.403 with a triple, six doubles, 12 RBI, seven runs and three stolen bases. He should have a chance to carve out playing time in the infield after Jonathan Villar was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Friday.