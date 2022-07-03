site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' David Bote: Remains out Sunday
Bote (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
He'll sit for the third straight game while he continues to tend to a left shoulder injury. Christopher Morel will once again fill in for Bote at second base.
