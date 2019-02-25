Cubs' David Bote: Remains under evaluation
Manager Joe Maddon said Bote (head) remains under evaluation, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Maddon noted that Bote, who was hit in the head area by a pitch Sunday, "appears to be trending in the right direction," though he added that the 25-year-old still needs to meet with a doctor before determining the next step in his recovery.
