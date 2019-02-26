Bote said he has cleared all tests and is not in MLB concussion protocol, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

This is certainly encouraging news after Bote was hit in the helmet by a pitch over the weekend. The infielder, who is now symptom-free, was able to resume some baseball activities Tuesday, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. If everything checks out OK, Bote could return to Cactus League action as early as Wednesday.