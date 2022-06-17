Bote (shoulder/head) will resume his rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Bote had a few days off after experiencing bouts of dizziness last week, but he was cleared to work out over the last few days and will return to game action in the minors Friday. The 29-year-old had lackluster results to begin his rehab assignment, as he posted a .497 OPS with two doubles, four runs, two RBI and two stolen bases.

