Bote (shoulder/head) will resume his rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Bote had a few days off after experiencing bouts of dizziness last week, but he was cleared to work out over the last few days and will return to game action in the minors Friday. The 29-year-old had lackluster results to begin his rehab assignment, as he posted a .497 OPS with two doubles, four runs, two RBI and two stolen bases.
More News
-
Cubs' David Bote: Ready to resume rehab assignment•
-
Cubs' David Bote: Removed from rehab assignment•
-
Cubs' David Bote: Set for full rehab game in field•
-
Cubs' David Bote: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Cubs' David Bote: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Cubs' David Bote: Hitting at extended spring training•