Bote was recalled from Triple-A Iowa Sunday, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

The Cubs put pitcher Derek Holland (wrist) on the 10-day injured list Sunday and recalled Bote to fill the roster spot. The 26-year-old infielder is slashing .257/.352/.429 in 268 MLB at-bats this season and will serve in a utility role for however long he sticks in the majors.

