Bote is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

When the Cubs demoted Nico Hoerner, manager David Ross suggested Bote would be the everyday second baseman. "This is less about Nico and more about David Bote," Ross told Jordan Bastian of MLB.com. However, Bote is now set to sit the third game of the season, in favor of Eric Sogard, so it does not seem like it will be a true everyday role.