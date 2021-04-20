site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' David Bote: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup
Bote was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Mets with an upset stomach, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Eric Sogard slots into the lineup at second base. Bote should be considered day-to-day.
