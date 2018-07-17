Bote was optioned back to Triple-A Iowa on Monday.

Bote was up for just one day this time around, getting the start at third base against the Padres and picking up a double, a steal and a run. He's done well in sporadic playing time at the big-league level this season, hitting .310/.415/.452 in 53 playing appearances. He'll likely return for short stints throughout the second half.

More News
Our Latest Stories