Bote was optioned to Triple-A Iowa ahead of Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader in St. Louis. Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Bote started at the keystone and went 1-for-4 in the matinee and will now make his way to the minors. The 29-year-old didn't make his season debut until late June while recovering from a shoulder injury, and he produced a .259/.322/.370 slash line in 59 plate appearances before being demoted.