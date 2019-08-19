Bote was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Bote is 5-for-10 with an RBI and three walks over his last 10 contests, but he'll head back down to the minors following Monday's roster move. Steve Cishek (hip) is expected to return from the 10-day injured list and take Bote's place on the 25-man roster for Tuesday's matchup with San Francisco.

More News
Our Latest Stories