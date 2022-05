Bote (shoulder) is scheduled to play all nine innings at third base Tuesday in a rehab game at Triple-A Iowa, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Bote has thus far made four rehab appearances for Iowa, going 2-for-11 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and two runs over those contests. The 29-year-old looks well on his way to being ready to rejoin the Cubs when he's first eligible to come off the 60-day injured list in early June.