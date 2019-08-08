Bote is not in the lineup Thursday against the Reds.

Bote finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games as Ian Happ, who went 2-for-4 with a grand slam Wednesday, picks up another start at the keystone in his place. The 26-year-old Bote is hitting just .238 with a 28 percent strikeout rate since the All-Star break and could continue to lose out on at-bats to the hot-hitting Happ (.320/.452/.600 in 12 games since his promotion).