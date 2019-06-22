Bote is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.

After homering in Friday's 5-4 loss, Addison Russell will be rewarded with a second straight start while Bote retreats to the bench. The two infielders continue to battle for one spot in the everyday lineup, and the timeshare arrangement may be tilting in favor of Russell. Bote has recorded only two hits in 16 at-bats over his last seven games.