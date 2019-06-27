Cubs' David Bote: Sitting Thursday
Bote is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Braves.
Daniel Descalso will earn the start at second base in the series finale, but Bote appears to hold a playing-time edge over both him and Addison Russell at the moment. The utility man had started five of the previous six games, outpacing both Russell (four starts) and Descalso (zero) during that stretch.
