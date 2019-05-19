Bote went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Nationals.

He took Stephen Strasburg deep in the sixth inning, the only really hard-hit ball the Nats starter surrendered all night. Bote is slashing .241/.328/.411 through 38 games with four homers and 17 RBI, and his defensive versatility continues to earn him regular work on the Cubs' infield.

More News
Our Latest Stories