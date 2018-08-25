Bote went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Reds.

Bote delivered a walkoff homer over the fence in left field during the bottom of the 10th inning. The 25-year-old has delivered two game-winning homers over his last 10 games, despite going 5-for-30 with seven RBI over that stretch. Bote owns a .276/.366/.486 slash line through 43 games in the big leagues this season.

