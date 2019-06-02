Bote is starting at third base and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Bote picks up his second straight start to finish the weekend series with St. Louis. On Saturday, he started at second base, as the Cubs deployed Addison Russell at shortstop with Javier Baez (heel) a late scratch. Bote now shifts over to third base with Kris Bryant getting a start in right field. Bote has a solid .277/.356/.475 slash line and has been a valuable reserve for the Cubs all season.