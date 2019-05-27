Bote is starting at third base and batting ninth in Monday's game against the Astros.

Kris Bryant (upper body) is being held out of Monday's lineup after colliding with teammate Jason Heyward in Sunday's game, which opens up a spot for Bote at the hot corner. The 26-year-old is slashing .256/.347/.416 in 125 at-bats this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories