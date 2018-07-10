Cubs' David Bote: Starting at third Monday
Bote is starting at third base and batting seventh Monday against the Giants.
Bote will get at least one more start at third base, but Kris Bryant (shoulder) is due to return as soon as Wednesday, which could send Bote back to Triple-A Iowa. The 25-year-old has at least made the most out of his opportunity, as he's slashing .294/.395/.441 in 17 games (34 at-bats) this season.
