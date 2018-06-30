Bote is starting at third base and batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Twins.

Bote started Friday's game on the bench and appeared as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, but he'll return to the starting lineup Saturday. The 25-year-old is slashing .231/.250/.308 in 26 at-bats this season and will likely return to Triple-A Iowa when Kris Bryant (shoulder) returns from the DL, which could happen early next week.