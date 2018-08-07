Bote is starting at third base and batting fifth in Tuesday's game against the Royals.

With Kris Bryant (shoulder) on the DL, Bote has received ample playing time lately and he's done well with the opportunity, slashing .328/.419/.508 in 29 games. While the Cubs can mix and match in the infield with players like Javier Baez and Ben Zobrist, Bote should continue to see regular action while Bryant is sidelined, and batting fifth in a strong Cubs' lineup offers plenty of potential for solid counting stats.