Cubs' David Bote: Starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bote will be the designated hitter and bat eighth in Saturday's game against the Twins.
Bote slots into the lineup with Victor Caratini remaining on the bench. The former has a .204/.314/.417 slash line, six home runs and 25 RBI through 38 games this season.
