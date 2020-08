Bote is starting at third base and batting seventh in Sunday's game against the Brewers.

The Cubs had to juggle their lineup a little bit with Jason Heyward getting scratched due to back tightness. They shifted Kyle Schwarber from DH to the outfield and moved Kris Bryant from third base to DH. That opened up the hot corner for Bote. The 27-year-old is slashing .222/.333/.417 in 13 games this season.