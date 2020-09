Bote will start at third base and will bat eighth Wednesday against the Pirates.

Though Bote will get his third start in four games at the hot corner, he'll likely have to look to other positions in order to find playing time in September. Kris Bryant (wrist) slotted back in at third base in his return from the injured list Tuesday and went 2-for-6, but he'll be getting a breather after playing all 11 innings in the Cubs' 8-7 win.