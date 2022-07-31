Bote went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's loss to the Giants.
This was Bote's first multi-hit effort since July 10 and just the second of his season. The utility man has only played in 19 games this year, as the start of his campaign was delayed due to shoulder surgery and a bout of dizziness. He also missed some time after injuring his shoulder in a collision with teammate Nico Hoerner. Bote is still batting a solid .271 through 48 at-bats, and he'll look to finish 2022 healthy and playing well.